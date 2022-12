Thompson posted 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and a steal in 25 minutes in Saturday's 129-118 win over Grand Rapids.

Thompson scored 10 of his 17 points in seven fourth-quarter minutes as Windy City held on for the victory. He averaged 17.0 points while making 50.6 percent of his shots and 40.0 percent of his three-point tries in 14 games during the showcase portion of the G League season.