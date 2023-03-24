Thompson supplied nine points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Windy City's 114-93 win over Maine on Sunday.

Thompson comfortably paced the second unit in playing time and even outgained starters Dalen Terry and Henri Drell in the process. The 23-year-old did see a nine-game streak of double-digit scoring efforts snapped, but he still found his way to a serviceable collective fantasy line thanks to contributions in other categories.