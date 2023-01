Thompson posted 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 42 minutes in the Bulls' 118-116 loss to Capital City on Friday.

Thompson tied for second on the Bulls in scoring and rebounds on the night. The Oregon State product now has five consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, multiple steals in three of his last four games and multiple three-points in two of his last three contests.