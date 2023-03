Thompson offered 11 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Windy City's 121-120 loss to Westchester on Sunday.

Thompson now has four straight double-digit scoring totals, while his rebounding total Sunday qualified as a season high. The 23-year-old is also doing an impressive job supplementing his production on the defensive front, as he's recorded multiple steals in three of the last four contests.