Thompson amasses 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, an assist and three steals in 36 minutes in Monday's 114-108 loss to the Charge.

Thompson played all 12 minutes in the fourth quarter and scored eight points. With the three steals he's now averaging 1.5 steals per game through 11 contests.