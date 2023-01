Thompson produced 29 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal in 37 minutes in Saturday's 112-105 win in Greensboro.

Thompson dominated the fourth quarter by scoring 16 points -- including going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line -- as Windy City held on for the victory. The strong performance ended a three-game streak of poor shooting for the 23-year-old. He's averaging 20.3 points per game while making 45.9 percent of his threes through 11 games.