Thompson tallied 34 points (11-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 39 minutes in Thursday's 131-121 loss to Fort Wayne.

Thompson scored 16 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter as he played all 12 minutes and went 3-for-5 from the field. He started just 10 of 17 games in the Showcase Cup portion of the season but was in the lineup to begin the game in the regular season opener.