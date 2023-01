Thompson amassed 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks in 39 minutes in Monday's 118-110 loss in Long Island.

Thompson scored 13 of his 22 points in the second half with all three of his three-pointers coming after halftime. He continues to be effective from beyond the arc and is 20-for-37 on threes in six regular-season contests.