Thompson contributed 19 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in Windy City's 133-122 loss to Greensboro on Sunday.

Thompson put together one of several productive performances on the Bulls' starting five. The 23-year-old served as a very effective complement to the exploits of backcourt mate Carlik Jones, and he's now put together a stretch of seven straight double-digit scoring efforts during which he's shot at least 50.0 percent on four occasions.