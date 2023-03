Thompson supplied 21 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 41 minutes in Windy City's 112-105 win over the Capitanes on Sunday.

Thompson checked in second on the starting five in scoring while tying for the unit lead in rebounds as well. The 23-year-old has now scored at least 20 points in three straight games and continues to check off most, if not all, boxes on the stat sheet each time he takes the floor.