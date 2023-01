Thompson posted 13 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes in Thursday's 133-111 loss to College Park.

Thompson struggled from the field for the third straight game and is averaging just 10.7 points while making 32.4 percent of his shots in that span. He continues to start for Windy City and it doesn't seem likely that he'll be challenged for playing time despite his recent slump.