Thompson produced 22 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in Monday's 125-109 win in Motor City.

Thompson had an impressive first half, making five of his seven shot attempts, scoring 15 points and hauling down five boards. He's averaging 18.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists through three games while making 46.3 percent of his shot attempts.