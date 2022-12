Thompson produced 22 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes in Tuesday's 96-94 win over the Charge.

After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Thompson played a key role in the offense the rest of the way, including scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter. He is averaging 17.2 points in 31.1 minutes through 16 games despite starting only nine contests.