Thompson produced 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocks in 39 minutes in Friday's 115-110 victory in Wisconsin.

Thompson missed seven of his eight tries from beyond the arc but still managed to have a productive scoring night in the season's first game. The 23-year-old averaged 11.1 points and 26.2 minutes in 34 games for Windy City last year and it looks like he'll have a bigger role with the team this year.