Thompson tallied 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 26 minutes in Friday's 115-93 win in Sioux Falls.

Thompson had an excellent second half, scoring eight points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out three assists in 15 minutes on the floor. The 23-year-old is averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals in four games while making 50.9 percent of his shots.