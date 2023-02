Thompson posted seven points (2-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals across 33 minutes in Windy City's 112-98 loss to Santa Cruz on Saturday.

Thompson's ragged night from the field led to his first single-digit scoring tally since Jan. 14. The 23-year-old's struggles Saturday notwithstanding, Thompson has been a valuable source of complementary scoring and has done an above-average job checking off the remaining boxes on the stat sheet as well.