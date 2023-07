The Pistons have waived Omoruyi on Saturday.

Detroit picked up Omoruyi's $1.9 million option Wednesday, but his salary for next season remained non-guaranteed, so the move won't cost the team any money. Omoruyi will become an unrestricted free agent if he clears waivers. Omoruyi appeared in 17 games after signing a pair of 10-day deals in early March but also played for the Thunder, and he averaged 7.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.1 minutes across 40 games for both franchises in 2022-23.