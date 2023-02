Omoruyi was waived by the Thunder on Sunday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Omoruyi joined the Thunder on a standard one-year contract Feb. 10 but hasn't been a consistent part of the rotation recently. He's averaging 4.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game over 23 appearances in the NBA this year but will seek other opportunities to close out the regular season.