Evan Smotrycz: Plays 11 minutes in return

Smotrycz (illness) made his return after a near month-long absence, playing 11 minutes in the 121-117 loss Monday to the Stars.

Smotrycz did not connect on any of his three field goal attempts, but he did post five rebounds in the loss. The forward is only averaging 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 24 games this season, so it's fair to say he likely won't be a key cog of the Wolves rotation the rest of the way.