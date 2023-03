White posted 14 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes of Thursday's 123-121 win over Austin.

White fouled out in just 14 minutes of action, holding him back from what could have been an incredible outing. The big man made all of his field goal attempts while pulling down four rebounds in his limited time on the floor. White has had struggles with foul trouble as of late, recording at least five fouls in three of his last four games.