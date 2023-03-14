White secured 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three blocks and a steal over 25 minutes of Saturday's 118-109 loss to Stockton.

White was fantastic in his limited action, stuffing the stat sheet in a strong two-way effort. He dominated the interior, snatching four offensive rebounds and swatting three shots while also converting on 60 percent of his field goal attempts. However, White played just 25 minutes due to foul trouble. He picked up a pair of fouls to close the first half before committing his third and fourth offenses early in the third, sidelining him for nearly the entire final frame.