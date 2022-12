White posted 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 3PT, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 29 minutes of Wednesday's 115-113 win over College Park.

White logged a season high in minutes and did not disappoint, logging his best scoring and rebounding outputs of the year. His efforts extended to both ends of the floor, as he nabbed three blocks and two steals on top of his strong offensive numbers.