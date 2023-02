White logged 15 points (5-5 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a block in 25 minutes of Thursday's 122-117 win over Ontario.

White excelled in the sixth-man role, going a perfect 5-of-5 from the field and leading the Lakers' reserves in points. Although his Thursday outing was strong, White will likely see his role reduced in the near future when Scotty Pippen (concussion) or L.J. Figueroa (knee) return.