White secured 23 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds one assist, two steals and four blocks across 30 minutes of Wednesday's 114-95 win over the Charge.

White was incredible off the bench Wednesday, leading the team in points while shooting 69 percent from the field. His efforts spanned both ends of the floor, as the 24-year-old swatted four shots and grabbed two steals.