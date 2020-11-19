The Nuggets are viewed as the clear frontrunners to sign Campazzo this offseason, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Currently playing for EuroLeague club Real Madrid, Campazzo's agent, Claudio Villanueva, confirmed Wednesday that the star point guard will be playing his last game for the Spanish club Sunday before making the jump to the NBA, according to Eurohoops.net reports. Though the 29-year-old is expected to draw interest from several NBA teams, the Nuggets have apparently emerged as his preferred destination. If he's able to reach a deal with Denver, Campazzo should have an opportunity to challenge Monte Morris for the top backup role behind starting point guard Jamal Murray.