Campazzo intends to sign a one-year deal with the Mavericks, Sam Amico reports.

Campazzo will likely unite with Luka Doncic for the 2022-23 season after spending his last six seasons with the Nuggets. The 30-year-old played in 65 games with Denver last season where he averaged 5.1 points, 3.4 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals. The Argentinian figures to see a depth role behind Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie, once he officially signs with Dallas.