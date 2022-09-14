Campazzo inked a deal with Real Madrid on Wednesday, Christos Harpidis reports, returning after spending six seasons with the team prior to joining the Nuggets in 2020.

The 30-year-old appeared in 65 games for the Nuggets last season, averaging 18.2 minutes per game and recording 5.1 points, 3.4 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in a backup role. The Argentinian benefitted from Jamal Murray's absence last season but with Murray expected to start the new year healthy while Bones Hyland continues to draw excitement, Campazzo was left as the odd man out.