Zeng signed a contract with the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association earlier this offseason after previously agreeing to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Pacers in July, Sun Xiaochen of China Daily reports.

The 19-year-old forward spent the 2021-22 campaign with the G League Ignite and declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, but he didn't hear his name called. The 6-foot-11 Zeng struck an agreement on a deal with Indiana soon thereafter, but he never joined the Pacers for training camp after receiving the opportunity to play in the top league in his home country of China. Zeng is still young enough to resurface in North America down the road if he impresses while playing overseas.