Dominant bigs are making a comeback. Last year's top two fantasy centers were NBA MVP contenders and are expected to finish as elite fantasy options in 2022-23. However, there will be a pretty steep dropoff at the five once Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Karl-Anthony Towns are off the board. There isn't an abundance of centers that can put up 25-point double-doubles on a nightly basis.

There will be a plethora of late-round talent at center though, and some unexpected players will fall into major contributing roles. Injuries and offseason roster movement have affected the upside of several key names. We compiled a trio of sleeper, breakout, and bust candidates to keep an eye on here. Keep reading to get a handle on who you should target and avoid for the 2022-23 season.

Sleeper

Montrezl Harrell PHI • C • 5 PPG 13.1 RPG 6.1 BPG .61 View Profile

Fantasy managers shouldn't doubt Harrell's ability, as the energetic big man has been one of the league's most productive reserves bigs for a number of years now. While he might be backing up a top-five fantasy asset in Joel Embiid this season, he's done enough to be considered a top-20 enter in three of his last four campaigns. Andre Drummond was a top-20 fantasy center despite starting in just 12 of his 49 games with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Process might not be able to follow up the healthiest season of his career with another strong run, and that makes an expert pick-and-roll scorer like Harrell a solid target in the back half of drafts. Harrell's averaged 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game off the bench since 2019-20.

Breakout

James Wiseman GS • C • 33 PPG 13.7 RPG 6 BPG .67 View Profile

Wiseman has shown signs of improvement ahead of his third NBA season. The Golden State Warriors big will likely start the year behind Kevon Looney, his upside could help him earn more minutes over time. The second overall pick from the 2020 NBA Draft averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in 39 games as a rookie. He should exceed expectations whether he becomes a full-time starter or not. Wiseman just has to stay healthy.

Bust

Williams missed 21 games last season because of knee issues and they're already giving him problems ahead of 2022-23. The Boston Celtics' premier shot blocker is set to miss at least a month of the regular season following an offseason procedure. He'll undoubtedly have to ease back into things once he makes his return to the hardwood, so it's best to pivot away from him in the first six or seven rounds of your fantasy drafts. Getting immediate support from available players will lead to more team success.