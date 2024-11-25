Week 6 brings with it a topsy-turvy schedule due to there being no games Thursday as a result of Thanksgiving. That leaves four days with nine or more games – days on which knowing whom to start and whom to sit becomes even tougher. The week features 18 teams suiting up four times, with 10 teams tabled for three games. That leaves only the 76ers and the Bucks with two games. Sitting players who only go two or three times has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count.

Four Games: ATL, BKN, CHA, DAL, DET, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, NOP, NYK, OKC, ORL, POR, SAC, TOR, UTA

Three Games: BOS, CHI, CLE, DEN, GSW, HOU, MIN, PHO, SAS, WAS

Two Games: MIL, PHI

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the fifth week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Quentin Grimes, DAL

Opponents: @ATL, NYK, @UTA, @POR

With Luka Doncic sidelined due to a wrist injury, Grimes has found himself in the starting lineup of late. While his production has been nothing to write home about, he remains well-positioned to potentially put together a string of positive performances. He should see upwards of 27 minutes per game as long as Doncic is out, giving him a somewhat safe floor when it comes to overall fantasy value. He can provide managers with traditional guard numbers, including points, 3s, and assists, as well as out-of-position rebounds.

Consider starting: T.J. McConnell, IND

Opponents: NOP, POR, DET, @MEM

The Pacers are without both Andrew Nembhard and Ben Sheppard, opening the door for McConnell to step into a slightly larger role. He has scored double digits in four straight games, adding 22 assists and 10 steals in that time. He is one of the more proven per-minute producers in the league, now serving as the primary backup behind Tyrese Haliburton. Although his playing time is unlikely to exceed 25 minutes per game, that is more than enough for him to have standard league value. A favorable schedule could see him flirt with top-80 value, making him a definite starting candidate this week.

Consider sitting: Buddy Hield, GSW

Opponents: BKN, OKC, @PHO

After a red-hot start to the season, Hield has cooled off recently, scoring more than 14 points only once in the past eight games. He has been outside the top 200 in standard formats over the past two weeks, averaging 12.3 points and 2.7 3-pointers in 22.9 minutes per game, shooting just 41.5 percent from the field. Although he will almost certainly pick it up at some point, the Warriors are also in a position where they don't need to roll him out there unless his shot is falling. Given so many teams play four times this week, Hield's lack of overall upside makes him a risky starting option.

Forwards

Consider starting: Toumani Camara, POR

Opponents: @MEM, @IND, SAC, DAL

Camara continues to sit right on the cusp of standard league value, typically doing just enough to be rostered in most leagues. While his numbers have been a little inconsistent, his role appears set, providing managers with an element of assurance. With Deandre Ayton and Donovan Clingan out, Robert Williams and Duop Reath are going to have to soak up the bulk of the center minutes. Williams himself is no stranger when it comes to injury, and based on what we have seen thus far, he, too, could miss a game this week due to rest purposes. All of this adds up to the fact that Camara could be required to do a little more work on the boards, perhaps pushing him over the edge when it comes to whether to start him or not.

Consider sitting: Jabari Smith, HOU

Opponents: @MIN, @PHI, OKC

It's been a modest start to the season for Smith, once again failing to take his game to the next level. He currently sits outside the top 150 in 12-team formats, averaging 11.7 points to go with 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 3-pointers. He is also averaging career-low numbers on the defensive end, putting up just 0.9 combined steals and blocks. It does appear as though his starting role is secure, at least for the time being, giving managers hope that he might be able to turn things around at some point. However, with only three games on the docket and a slew of poor performances, now might be a good time to move him to the bench.

Consider sitting: Paul George, PHI

Opponents: HOU, @DET

George continues to miss time due to an ongoing knee injury initially suffered during the preseason. Upon his return, George re-injured the same knee. Although it doesn't appear as bad, it is a worrying sign. He is set to be re-evaluated Monday, giving managers some optimism that he could return this week. However, there is also a chance the team opts to give him a few extra days to get it right, which could rule him out for the entire week. Despite the obvious upside, the risk associated with not only the knee but also the poor schedule makes him a tough yet sensible bench candidate.

Centers

Consider starting: Moussa Diabate, CHA

Opponents: ORL, MIA, NYK, ATL

Having lost Grant Williams to a season-ending knee injury over the weekend, the Hornets are now without three center options. That leaves Diabate as the only viable option and one who has proven himself over the past few games. Despite a very limited offensive game, Diabate has been able to put up top-80 value over the past two weeks, averaging 4.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.8 combined steals and blocks. There is no indication as to exactly when Nick Richards or Mark Williams might return. While there is always a chance it comes sooner rather than later, that should be a risk managers are willing to take, given the Hornets' track record when it comes to reporting injuries. For now, Diabate has to be considered as a starting option for anyone needing boards and defensive contributions.

Consider sitting: Joel Embiid, PHI

Opponents: HOU, @DET

Basically, we are taking what was said regarding Paul George and applying it to Embiid. After missing the start of the season with a knee injury, Embiid has struggled to stay on the court. Although he has been able to put up good numbers when available, Embiid certainly looks hampered to the point where every step appears to cause him pain. This is a tough call, given the per-game upside Embiid possesses. Two games of healthy production is probably worth rolling out there, to be fair. However, much like George, there is a definite element of risk, which makes it tough to have any faith that he will be able to play heavy minutes in two straight games.