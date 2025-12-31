Free throws are often an overlooked edge in fantasy basketball, but players who consistently get to the line — or convert at elite rates — can quietly swing weekly matchups and season-long value. This article highlights 10 standouts at the foul line, separating volume drivers from efficiency specialists. Whether you're tracking trends for fantasy basketball rankings, monitoring changes tied to the NBA injury report, or refining roster decisions with help from fantasy basketball news, understanding where points are coming from matters. From superstars forcing contact to sharpshooters maximizing limited chances, these profiles offer actionable insight for managers across all formats.

Leaders in Free-Throw Attempts Per Game

Luka Doncic ranks first in the league with a whopping 11.8 free throws per game, which is 1.1 more than the next-highest average. His 79.8 percent shooting is not outstanding, but it is good enough to make him the league leader in free-throw makes per game, with 9.4. Doncic is also the league's leading scorer, averaging 33.5 points per game on 45.9 percent shooting. His ability to score from anywhere makes him nearly impossible to guard, but his exceptional size at the point-guard position is a great advantage when it comes to creating contact on drives to the basket.

Deni Avdija averages 9.7 free throws per game, which ranks second in the league, while his relatively unimpressive 79.6 percent shooting from the line has him limited to 7.7 made free throws per game. His success in this category is largely a reflection of his continuous drives to the paint, while his 6.5 three-point attempts at 36.1 percent efficiency prevents defenders from being able to overcommit to keeping him out of the lane. He is averaging career highs of 25.6 points and 6.9 assists per game, both of which are significant jumps from previous highs and should have him on the radar for the Most Improved Player award.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranks third in the league with 9.1 free-throw attempts and second with 8.0 makes per game. As the reigning MVP and MVP favorite this season, it is a facet of his skillset that certainly draws criticism from opposing fans. However, it also represents his ability to stay a step ahead of the competition and take advantage of the resulting fouls. He also ranks second in points per game with 32.2, which is barely below his career high of 32.7 points per game from last season.

James Harden remains one of the league's most proficient players when it comes to baffling defenders and earning trips to the line. He ranks fourth this season with 8.7 free-throw attempts per game and is converting 88.8 percent at the line, resulting in 7.7 made free throws per game, which ranks third-most in the league. He continues to get the job done both as a scorer and distributor on the offensive end, averaging an impressive 26.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game despite a rough start to the season for his squad.

Austin Reaves ranks fifth in the league with 7.5 free-throw attempts per game, while his 87.3 percent shooting from the line is good enough for him to maintain the fifth rank in free-throw makes per game, with 7.5. Reaves was off to a fantastic start to the season, averaging 28.4 points on 50.9 percent shooting through the first 20 games, but he has since slowed down, averaging 14.7 points across three appearances since December 10, as he has also been dealing with injury trouble. Nonetheless, he is one of the league's most crafty scorers in the backcourt and should return to the top of his game before long.

Leaders in Free-Throw Efficiency

Desmond Bane took a bit of time to bring his production up to speed in his new surroundings, but his free-throw shooting is one aspect of his game that has not lagged this season. He shot 15-for-16 from the line over the first five games and is shooting a career-best and league-best 92.9 free-throw percentage on the season. He is averaging 19.1 points per game as a feared long-range shooter, but he also does a great job using the pump fake to open up drives to the basket, where he draws many of his 3.8 free throws per game, which is tied for his career high.

Stephen Curry is shooting 92.1 percent from the line on 5.8 attempts per game, with this being the sixth time in his career that he is averaging at least five free throws per game. As much as he is known for his three-point shooting, Curry also remains a master of swerving his way to the basket and drawing in defenders for fouls in the process. At 37 years old, it is more important than ever for him to continue to carve out advantageous scoring opportunities, and getting to the line is the ideal choice.

Cam Spencer has caught a lot of attention this season with his incredibly efficient scoring, as he is averaging 12.2 points on 49.8 percent shooting, including 48.5 percent from deep with 5.1 threes attempted per game. His lights-out ability also translates to the foul line, where he is hitting 92.1 percent of his 2.0 attempts per game. In his second season, Spencer has shown a great upside and is on track to become known as one of the league's best shooters.

Trey Murphy ranks fourth in the league, shooting 91.0 percent from the line, which is a career high for the fifth-year forward. Murphy is also working on his second consecutive season averaging over 20 points per game and is shooting a career-best 49.5 percent from the field in the process. With 3.8 free-throw attempts per game, he is certainly not making his career at the line. However, making the most of the trips only contributes to him continuing to emerge as one of the league's most effective offensive players at his position.

Keyonte George is having a phenomenal start to his third season, averaging career highs of 24.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 0.9 steals per game. His impressive play is made even more remarkable thanks to his efficient 45.5 percent shooting from the field and 90.3 percent shooting from the foul line, resulting in 6.7 made free throws on 7.4 attempts per game. Although the Jazz continue to work to find their rhythm and identity, George is turning out to be a key factor in accelerating the process, proving to be one of the best young offensive guards in the league.