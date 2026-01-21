Floor-spacing centers are reshaping modern offenses, and their willingness to fire from deep is creating new wrinkles for fantasy basketball managers. As three-point volume rises among big men, fantasy basketball stats no longer come strictly from the paint, forcing managers to rethink player rankings and category balance. This article breaks down the 10 centers attempting the most three-pointers per game, highlighting who is thriving as a true stretch option and who may be sacrificing rebounds, efficiency or interior production.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves

Reid has been among the league's leading centers in three-point attempts per game for a few seasons now. He is pacing the league for a second consecutive campaign, with 6.3 long-range attempts per game. He has also improved his distance shooting over the last three seasons, with a career-best 41.4 percent shooting from deep in 2023-24, and he is currently hitting 38.8 percent from deep, which marks the second-best rate of his career. Additionally, this is the second straight year that he is averaging a minimum of 6.0 rebounds per game, as he is on pace for a career high with 6.2 per game.

Myles Turner, Bucks

Turner ranks second among centers with a career-high 5.8 three-point attempts per game and is shooting 39.0 percent from deep, which is just a sliver below his career-high of 39.6 percent from last season. However, his increased shooting volume from long range is dragging down his overall field-goal percentage, as he is sitting at a career-low 42.1 percent shooting from the field, which is more than three percent worse than his previous low. His rebounding is also at a career-low 5.3 boards per game, while his 1.5 blocks per game are on pace for the second fewest of his career.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Jokic (knee) has been sidelined since December 29 but is on track in his recovery and could return to action in the next couple of weeks. He ranks third in the league with a career-high 4.8 three-point attempts per game and is shooting a blistering career high of 43.5 percent from long range. The incredible shooting combined with his creativity and dominance in the paint have been an impossible combination for opponents for years now. The three-time MVP continues to push the limits of productivity, averaging a triple-double for a second consecutive season after becoming the first center to ever do so last season.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks

Towns also averages 4.8 three-point attempts per game, but it is not a career high for him, as he has had four seasons shooting over five threes per game. Meanwhile, he is knocking down just 35.8 percent from deep, which is his lowest mark since his rookie season. His struggles are not only from deep, as he is shooting 46.7 percent from the field, which is a career low. On the other hand, he continues to do a great job on the glass and acts as a solid distributor with 3.0 assists per game.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls

Vucevic attempts 4.7 three-pointers per game and is making an average of 1.7, while knocking down 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. This marks the fourth time in 15 seasons that he is shooting better than 37 percent from deep, and he is on pace to shoot better than 50 percent from the field for a third time in four seasons. On the other hand, he is lagging in terms of his rebounding, averaging fewer than 10 per game for the first time in eight seasons.

Quinten Post, Warriors

Post is averaging almost identical numbers to his rookie season with 8.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.5 blocks per game. However, his three-point shooting is down 5.7 percent in efficiency compared to last season, as he is hitting just 35.1 percent of his 4.5 shots from deep. His ability to stretch the floor is certainly a notable part of his role, but the second-year big man needs to find a few more ways to contribute in order to break through into a larger role in the rotation.

Brook Lopez, Clippers

Lopez was never a dominant rebounder despite his size and role at the center position, but he has always been able to provide enough scoring and shot-blocking to remain a positive contributor. He also did well to morph himself into a three-point specialist about nine seasons ago and has not looked back since, on track to average at least 4.0 three-point attempts per game for a 10th straight season. He is in a significantly reduced role, averaging just 17.0 minutes per game in his first campaign with the Clippers, which may also be making it tougher to find a rhythm, as his current 32.3 percent shooting from deep is his second-lowest mark in 10 seasons.

Jay Huff, Pacers

Huff averages 4.4 three-point attempts per game, which ranks eighth among centers, but his 32.1 percent success rate ranks lowest among the players on this list. Nonetheless, his skill in stretching the floor has been helpful for the Pacers in terms of filling a void in offense after the departure of Myles Turner. Huff also does a great job on the defensive side, averaging 2.1 blocks per game, which is second most in the league. His 3.8 rebounds per game leaves something to be desired but is not overly lacking due to his limited average of 20.0 minutes per game.

Bam Adebayo, Heat

Adebayo is having a less-than-impressive start to the season, with his averages down nearly across the board, including his field-goal percentage sitting at a career-low 44.5 percent. Part of the dip is surely since he is shooting a career-high 4.3 threes per game, up from 2.8 last season. However, his three-point shooting percentage is holding up at 35.9, suggesting that it is the other areas of his offense that are struggling in their own right. The Heat's continued injury trouble with playmakers in the backcourt could also be affecting the way that he is able to fit into the offense.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers

Mobley is another big name that is arguably falling short of many expectations, as his numbers are down in the scoring and rebounding columns. Still, he continues to step up defensively with a career-high 1.9 blocks per game. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is also showing growth on the other side of his game with a career-high 3.7 three-point attempts per game, of which he is knocking down 32.6 percent. His increased three-point shooting is surely contributing to a dip in his overall field-goal percentage, but the added long-range threat can also be valuable in the dynamics of the squad's offense.