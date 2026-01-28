Wing players often live in the fantasy gray area — not quite stars, not quite streamers — yet many quietly deliver across multiple categories night after night. While the spotlight usually shines on high-usage guards and dominant bigs, dependable wings can be the glue that holds a roster together, providing scoring, defensive stats, and efficient minutes without much fanfare. In this article, we highlight 10 wings who are getting the job done without the hype, whether through expanded roles, career-best efficiency, or steady two-way production. If you're searching for undervalued contributors who can stabilize your fantasy lineup, these names deserve a closer look.

Saddiq Bey, Pelicans

After being sidelined through the entirety of last season, Bey has been a welcome addition to the Pelicans' lineup, working his way into a starting role after the first couple of weeks of action. He is averaging 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and a career-high one steal per game. He also reached the 20-point mark 13 times, including a season high of 36 points, and he has six double-doubles with points and rebounds. Although his 44.5 percent shooting from the field represents a career high, there remains room for improvement in that department.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves

McDaniels has been a steady factor in a solid start to the season for the Timberwolves, averaging career highs of 14.8 points, 2.9 assists, and one block, to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. He is also shooting an impressive 50.8 percent from the field, including 42.3 percent from deep. He has topped the 20-point mark on 10 occasions, including a season high of 30. His ability to shine on both ends of the court makes him an ideal fit in just about any lineup, and he should continue to prosper by filling in the gaps among a highly talented starting five.

Kelly Oubre Jr., 76ers

Oubre is averaging 17.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, two assists, and 1.5 steals over six straight starts, having played in 12 games since returning from a nearly seven-week absence. His presence on the wing is a major boost for his squad, as he brings agile defending and is delivering a career-best 49.4 percent shooting on the offensive end. He poses a notable threat from long range, where he is converting a career-best 36.8 percent. He also does well to ensure that he continues to earn big minutes by bringing intensity and energy to the floor, helping win 50/50 plays and driving momentum.

Brice Sensabaugh, Jazz

After an eight-game stint as a starter, Sensabaugh has been back in a bench role for the last couple of weeks, averaging 20 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists over that stretch, including a season-high 43-point effort on January 14. He is averaging a career-high 11.8 points in 21 minutes per game on the season, as he did not see as much action through the first month of play. At 22-years-old in his third season, he is showing that he can step in as a well-rounded and fearsome threat from the wing. Ideally, he will continue to see a good amount of playing time to expand on his game, as the Jazz potentially look to slow down the usage of their other top players going into the second half of the season.

Jake LaRavia, Lakers

Playing alongside LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves, it is no surprise that LaRavia's contributions may fly under the radar. However, the fourth-year forward provides a well-rounded and reliable effort in his role, averaging 9.5 points and two assists, along with career highs of 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in a career-high 27.4 minutes per game. He is also shooting 46.4 percent from the field, including 34.8 percent from deep, and he has topped the 20-point mark on four occasions. Although he is currently limited to a bench role, he continues to show that he is on the rise as a formidable talent.

Naji Marshall, Mavericks

Marshall is on a roll, averaging 20 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.4 steals over 10 consecutive starts and has helped a significantly shorthanded Mavs squad scrap their way to 19 wins, good enough for 11th place in the West. He is averaging career highs of 14.7 points on 54.5 percent shooting in 29.2 minutes per game, and he has racked up at least five assists on eight occasions. Marshall is certainly making the most of the opportunity to prove that he is capable of producing very competitive numbers across the board and, as a result, will likely continue to build his profile as an upper-tier two-way contributor.

Peyton Watson, Nuggets

While his team has been decimated by injury trouble, Watson has taken the opportunity to show off a new level to his game, as he is averaging 1.2 blocks, along with career highs of 14.4 points, five rebounds, 1.9 assists, and one steal in 30.1 minutes per game. He is also shooting 49.9 percent from the field, including a blistering 41.1 percent from deep, and has reached the 20-point mark in 13 outings, with a season high of 35. He had done a solid job in his limited role through past seasons, but his recent breakout will likely result in a permanent boost to his profile, as well as a continued increase in responsibility.

RJ Barrett, Raptors

Barrett's contribution may be easily overshadowed by teammates Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, but his skillset remains critical in his team's success, as evidenced by some of their struggles when he was sidelined for most of December. He is averaging 19 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 0.8 steals per game and has reached the 20-point mark 12 times in 25 appearances. He does a great job of helping balance the floor and facilitate a healthy offense by acting as a long-range threat and player who can create off the dribble. However, he does not stand out as a notable defensive stopper.

Julian Champagnie, Spurs

Champagnie has done an incredible job carving out a role for himself amidst a Spurs roster with plenty of competition for playing time at the wing positions. His 3-point shooting has been the driver of his success, as he averaged 2.2 made 3s last season and has upped that to 2.5 made 3s on 37.4 percent shooting from deep this season. He is averaging career highs of 11.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.9 steals in 28.7 minutes per game and should continue to stand as a go-to rotation piece for his up-and-coming squad.

Dillon Brooks, Suns

Brooks is having perhaps the best year of his career since joining the Suns, as he is averaging a career-high 20.5 points per game on 44 percent shooting, including 34.6 percent from deep. His energy and intensity on the court are major components in the value he brings to his team, as it is clear that he lifts the competitive level of those around him. He averages 1.1 steals per game and often takes on the toughest defensive matchups, making his overall impact invaluable, ensuring that he continues to earn top-tier playing time.