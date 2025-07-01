Not even two weeks since the Finals, and there have already been a significant number of roster changes across the league. Additionally, the sentiment remains that there is more to come. In this article, we will take a look at some of the most notable moves early in this offseason.

Kevin Durant to the Rockets

Durant joins a locked and loaded squad that is built to compete for a championship in 2025-26. After finishing second in the West last season, the Rockets lost to the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. The addition of one of the league's most dominant scorers surely improves their overall composition, as they shot just 44.6 percent from the field last postseason, while Durant averaged 26.6 points per game on 52.7 percent shooting last season.

In exchange for Durant, the Suns picked up two ready contributors. Brooks gives the squad depth and toughness at forward, while his willingness to do the dirty work should help the rest of his teammates focus on their own strengths. Meanwhile, the addition of Green provides quickness and energy to the backcourt. His ability to create off the dribble and pose a threat from downtown also provides relief for Devin Booker.

Desmond Bane to the Magic

The Magic made a splash by picking up one of the league's best shooters in Desmond Bane, who clocked in 19.2 points on 46.8 percent from the field, including 39.2 percent from deep in 2024-25. He gives the squad an incredible third scoring option behind Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but his contribution across the stat sheet will also bolster the group and make them a force to watch in the East.

Colin Sexton to the Hornets

Sexton joins a high-octane backcourt and will likely take on a sixth-man role, behind starters LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Sexton may also have competition from Tre Mann, though he's became an unrestricted free agent. Nonetheless, there should be plenty of room for Sexton to get to his game, as he can be a one-man show on both ends of the floor. Sexton averaged 18.4 points on 48.0 percent shooting in 27.9 minutes per game last year with the Jazz.

Mark Williams to the Suns

Williams gives the Suns a formidable presence at center, as he averaged 15.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks last season. On the other hand, he played just 44 games in 2024-25 due to struggles with injury trouble. The question remains whether he will be able to stay on the floor for the majority of the year, as he has yet to play 45 games in a season. If healthy, he could develop a dangerous two-man game with Devin Booker.

Kristaps Porzingis to the Hawks

After winning a championship with the Celtics in 2023-24, Porzingis will dress for his fifth team in what will be his 10th NBA season. The big man has been hampered by injury trouble, playing more than 60 games just twice in the last eight seasons. However, he is definitely a major factor when healthy, as he averaged 19.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks over his two seasons with the Celtics. His ability to shoot the three ball and block shots will add great dimension to the Hawks' frontcourt rotation.

CJ McCollum to the Wizards

The Wizards are locking down key players to help stabilize the growth of their young stars Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly and Bub Carrington. McCollum gives the squad another knock-down scoring vet, alongside Khris Middleton, to help maintain the poise. McCollum should be able to step back into his natural shooting-guard role and will likely emerge as a top offensive option for the team. The 33-year-old averaged 20.8 points in 32.1 minutes per game last season.

Jordan Poole to the Pelicans

Poole fits with the Pelicans' core of players on the cusp of being considered a veteran in the league, but still with much to prove. The team is likely to adopt a fast-paced style led by Poole and Dejounte Murray, once the latter recovers from an Achilles tear suffered in January. After his time in Golden State, Poole did not find much team success through two seasons with the Wizards. However, the new environment could bring the best of out of the 26-year-old.

Anfernee Simons to the Celtics

Simons is a major addition to the Celtics' already fearsome offense. He faces a supreme opportunity to shine, as he will be expected to play a key role in filling the scoring void left by the absence of Jayson Tatum. The chance to play with such an established and accomplished roster could be conducive to new heights for the 26-year-old Simons, whose ability to create and score off the dribble will likely form a primary aspect of the team's offense.

Michael Porter to the Nets

Porter brings championship experience and incredible scoring efficiency to an emerging Nets squad. He should take on a lead role in the offense, alongside Cam Thomas, but he is also likely to see more defensive attention than he is used to, which may take some time for adjustment. Porter averaged 18.2 points on 50.4 percent shooting, including 39.5 percent from deep last season.

Cameron Johnson to the Nuggets

Johnson will be helpful in relieving pressure off Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic on the offensive end, as he is a capable shot creator and can command space with his three-point shooting. Johnson averaged 18.8 points on 47.5 percent shooting, including 39.0 percent from deep last season. With a 6-foot-8 frame, he is also a solid wing defender and should have the opportunity to play big minutes for a highly competitive squad.

Brook Lopez to the Clippers

Lopez will likely come off the bench for the Clippers, after the impressive year by Ivica Zubac in 2024-25. However, the role should be suitable for the veteran, who can let his shot fly to help spark the second unit. He also joins a veteran core that should understand how to best work with his unique skillset. Lopez is unlikely to put up career numbers, but he averaged 31.8 minutes per game last season and should continue to command respect.