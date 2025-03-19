There is nothing worse in fantasy basketball, or any fantasy sports for that matter, than drafting a player only to see them miss a number of games throughout the season. "The best ability is availability", so the expression goes. In this article, we will review a handful of players from across the upper tiers of production value that have proven to be capable of standing up to the demands of a full season of work. We will focus on games played this season, drawing the cut-off at a maximum of four games missed. However, it must also be noted that the growing trend around the league is for coaches and management not to push their players to the max, opting to provide opportunities for rest and recovery whenever justifiable. As a result, it is becoming increasingly rare to find even the most resilient players playing a full 82 games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a clear choice to top the list, considering not only has he played 66 of the Thunder's 68 games, but he is working on an MVP-caliber season while averaging 34.4 minutes per game. Gilgeous-Alexander has played a minimum of 70 games just three times in his previous six seasons, including a full 82 in his rookie campaign. Nonetheless, he is on pace for one of his most consistent seasons yet, all while averaging a career high of 33.0 points per game on 52.6 percent shooting from the field.

Anthony Edwards is another glaring choice for this list, as he is one of the league's biggest rising stars, producing elite numbers and showing impressive consistency by appearing in 67 of the Timberwolves' 70 games. Edwards has been relatively consistent in terms of availability throughout his young career, playing 72 games in his first two seasons and 79 games in the two most recent campaigns. He is averaging 27.6 points per game this year, which ranks fourth in the NBA, as he remains on track to be a monumental force in the league for years to come.

Jalen Green is one of few starters in the league to not have missed a game this season, appearing in all 69 of the Rockets' outings. He has not had an eye-popping campaign, but he is averaging a respectable 21.4 points per game, which puts him on pace to average over 20 for the second time in four seasons. It should also be noted that he plays on a well-balanced squad with a handful of other capable scorers, and his efforts have been sufficient to help the Rockets take hold of second place in the West at this late point in the season. On the other hand, Green needs to work on his efficiency, as he has yet to shoot over 43.0 percent from the field in a season.

Pascal Siakam had not missed a game this season until he was absent from the Pacers' most recent outing due to personal reasons. He is working on his sixth consecutive campaign averaging at least 20.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, and his second straight season shooting better than 52.0 percent from the field. The 30-year-old was a key part in helping the Raptors win the championship in the 2018-19 season, and he also helped lead the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Siakam has played at least 80 games three times in the last eight seasons and can be expected to remain a versatile contributor for a few years to come.

Mikal Bridges is already well known as one of the most reliable iron men of this generation, as he has played all 82 games in four of the previous six seasons, even playing 83 games in 2022-23, as he picked up an extra one as a result of being part of a mid-season trade. He has yet to miss a game this year, while also averaging a career-high 37.8 minutes per game. Although his stats have taken a slight dip when compared to the previous two seasons, it is more so a result of playing on a squad with two All-Star level scorers and another few solid bucket-getters, rather than anything to do with his abilities. Bridges is shooting 49.9 percent from the field, including 35.5 percent from deep on the season.

Bam Adebayo has appeared in 66 of the Heat's 68 games this season and is on pace for one of the most "available" seasons of his career, as he has played all 82 just once in the last seven seasons and more than 70 in three of the last five seasons, with a high of 75. On the other hand, his production has been a bit up-and-down this year, resulting in a season average of just 17.4 points per game, which is his lowest since 2019-20. He is also shooting below 51.0 percent from the field for the first time in his career. Nonetheless, Adebayo remains one of the league's most dynamic big men, as a strong presence in the paint, who can also step out to guard most positions on the floor.

Malik Beasley has not missed a game this season, and although he is not a glaring stand-out producer, he is working on a great season by ranking third in the league with 3.9 made three-pointers per game and has played a significant role in helping the Pistons achieve an incredible turnaround season, after finishing last place in the East in 2023-24.

Ivica Zubac has been a revelation this season, emerging as one of the league's most effective big men in terms of scoring, rebounding and most importantly, availability. Zubac has played in 67 of the Clippers' 69 games and is averaging career highs of 16.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 32.6 minutes per game. At 28 years of age, he has proven in his ninth NBA season that he is capable of holding space as a top-tier player at his position and should be considered a highly coveted player by fantasy managers going forward.

Naz Reid has only missed one game this season, after playing 81 games last year. He is on pace to average career highs in minutes, scoring, rebounds and assists, with 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 27.9 minutes per game. He continues to provide great support off the bench and is able to step into the starting lineup without a drop-off for his squad at any time that there is a need.