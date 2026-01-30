Next week is a bit complicated by the NBA trade deadline being Thursday. We could see a lot of players change teams, which could have both short-term and long-term impacts in fantasy. As far as the schedule goes, only nine teams will play four games each. Everyone else plays three times, except for the Cavaliers, who have just two games. Let's discuss five players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of CBS leagues.

Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies (47% rostered)

Landale was included in this column last week. At the time, he was rostered in just 27% of leagues. This might be the last week that he's rostered in fewer than half of leagues. Over his last 16 games, he's averaging 13 points, eight rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 3-pointers.

The Grizzlies could be sellers at the trade deadline, with Ja Morant being maybe their biggest trade chip. As of right now, their lack of depth up front is what has helped Landale thrive. Zach Edey (ankle) and Brandon Clarke (calf) are out for at least a couple more weeks, so as long as the Grizzlies don't acquire a center via trade, Landale should remain a valuable fantasy contributor. Helping him next week is that the Grizzlies play four games.

Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards (43% rostered)

Coulibaly recently missed five games with a back injury. He played 28 minutes in his return Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, providing five rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks. He followed that up by recording eight points, 10 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks over 28 minutes versus the Bucks on Thursday.

Coulibaly is not a good shooter. He has made 39.6% of his attempts from the field and 27.8% of his shots from behind the arc. However, he's an appealing fantasy option for those who need defensive stats. In 27 minutes per game, he averages 1.5 steals and one block. The Wizards play four times next week, making Coulibaly a top option on the waiver wire for those looking for help in both departments.

Sam Hauser, Boston Celtics (37% rostered)

Hauser has gone 14 straight games making at least two 3-pointers. He has started 13 straight for the Celtics, averaging 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, two assists, and 3.7 3-pointers along the way. He had four games with at least five triples during that span. In one of them, he racked up 10 3-pointers against the Hawks.

The Celtics are in the hunt for one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference. With how well Hauser has played lately, he should remain in the starting lineup for the immediate future. The Celtics play four times next week, meaning that Hauser is a must-add for those who need help from behind the arc.

Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers (24% rostered)

The Pacers are on track to have one of the worst records in the league. Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) won't be back until next season, so there's not much to incentivize them to win games right now. They do have their own first-round pick in the 2026 Draft, so they could deploy lineups to help improve their lottery odds down the stretch. They could also look to move some veterans at the trade deadline to acquire even more draft capital.

The problem with the Pacers for fantasy purposes is that they don't have a ton of appealing young players with upside. If Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, and Aaron Nesmith get a lot of rest days, things could get ugly in a hurry. One of their lone bright spots is Walker, who has started each of the last three games. In his new role, he averages 18 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals, and 2.3 3-pointers. Walker is a great option for the Pacers' upcoming four-game week, and he's someone to continue holding onto down the stretch.

Yves Missi, New Orleans Pelicans (20% rostered)

For those who have a healthy roster right now, or have a huge lead in their league's standings, it's not a bad idea to take a chance on stashing a player or two leading up to the trade deadline. If the right move is made, those players could go from being fantasy irrelevant to making a significant difference down the stretch.

Missi is one player to consider stashing. He averaged 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds,s and 1.3 blocks over 27 minutes a game as a rookie last season. However, the addition of Derik Queen has left Missi to only play 19 minutes a game this year. Queen is the center of the future for the Pelicans, so it makes sense for them to shop Missi to see if they can improve another area of the team. The Pacers are one of the teams that could use a young center. That would be an ideal landing spot for him in fantasy. The Bulls have also been rumored to be interested in him, and if they moved Nikola Vucevic in a separate deal, Missi could start. If a deal doesn't go down for Missi, then he's an easy drop for your next waiver claim. It's worth the risk to hold onto him for less than a week to see what happens.