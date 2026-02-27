As we enter the month of March, there will be several unlikely players that will morph into valuable fantasy options with teams resting players and dealing with injuries. Finding the right ones to add could help you bring home a championship. Here are five under-the-radar players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of CBS leagues.

Gui Santos, Golden State Warriors (48% rostered)

Stephen Curry has missed the entire month of February as he continues to battle his knee injury. The Warriors acquired Kristaps Porzingis (illness) at the trade deadline, but he has appeared in just one game for them. He has played just 18 games total this season, and even when he has taken the floor, he usually sees limited minutes.

With the Warriors so shorthanded, Santos has averaged 29 minutes over their last 12 games. During that stretch, he put up 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.8 3-pointers a night. For the season, he is shooting 53.1% from the field and 39% from behind the arc. Even when Curry comes back, there should be enough minutes and shot attempts for Santos to remain a valuable fantasy option.

Precious Achiuwa, Sacramento Kings (33% rostered)

As the Kings continue their path to finishing with one of the worst records in the NBA, they don't have any reinforcements coming. Domantas Sabonis (knee), Zach LaVine (finger), and De'Andre Hunter (eye) are all out for the remainder of the season. Dylan Cardwell (ankle) will likely be out for at least three more weeks, and Keegan Murray left Wednesday's game against the Rockets with an ankle injury. For Murray, it's the same ankle that sidelined him for 20 games recently. It would not be a surprise to see the Kings take a cautious approach with him moving forward.

A lack of healthy options has forced Achiuwa into more playing time. He has averaged 30 minutes over the last four games, which helped him produce averages of 17 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks. Given the state of the Kings' roster right now, Achiuwa has the potential to be a nightly double-double threat down the stretch.

Marvin Bagley III, Dallas Mavericks (28% rostered)

Daniel Gafford has been hampered by injuries for much of the season. The Mavericks need him to play more with Dereck Lively II (foot) out and Anthony Davis having been traded, but he has only averaged 23 minutes over the last 12 games as he battles an ankle ailment. Thursday, he did not play against the Kings in what was the first game of a back-to-back set for Dallas.

With Gafford seemingly unable to log heavy minutes, Bagley has settled into a significant role off the bench. He has averaged 24 minutes over seven games with the Mavericks, leaving him to average 13 points and 8.9 rebounds during that span. Don't count on him for many assists or defensive stats, but if your squad needs rebounds, Bagley is worth considering on the waiver wire.

Javon Small, Memphis Grizzlies (16% rostered)

The Grizzlies continue to try to improve their lottery odds by giving more minutes to their younger players. Ja Morant (elbow) and Zach Edey (ankle) might not play again this season. The Grizzlies have also been operating without Santi Aldama (knee) and Cedric Coward (knee) recently. That has helped Small average 26 minutes over his last seven games.

Small has made a case to remain in a significant role down the stretch, averaging 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.3 3-pointers over those seven games. He shot 59.3% from the field and 85.7% from the charity stripe. The Grizzlies don't give any of their players over 30 minutes a night on a regular basis, but Small could certainly play around 25 minutes a game moving forward. For those who play in deeper formats, Small has some upside.

Guerschon Yabusele, Chicago Bulls (9% rostered)

The Bulls are another team that is dealing with a lack of depth up front. They traded away Nikola Vucevic as they dove into a rebuild at the trade deadline. Zach Collins (toe) is out for the rest of the season, and Jalen Smith can't seem to shake a nagging calf injury. Smith has missed seven of the last 12 games and didn't log more than 25 minutes in any of the games that he did appear in. He is expected to miss a minimum of one week. Given that the Bulls continue to fall out of the playoff hunt, it would make sense for them to sit Smith until he is completely healthy.

Yabusele went from barely playing on the Knicks to being an important player for the Bulls. Since landing with his new team, he has averaged 10.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, two assists, and 2.1 3-pointers over nine games. The only real size behind him right now is journeyman Nick Richards. The Bulls don't have an up-and-coming young center to give minutes to, so Yabusele could split time at both the four and the five and play around 25 minutes a night for the foreseeable future. In 14-team and deeper leagues, that's enough to warrant adding him.