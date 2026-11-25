Three-pointers can swing a fantasy basketball matchup, and several NBA sharpshooters are lighting it up from deep early in the 2026-27 season. From Luka Doncic's career-high 4.8 3s per game to Jamal Murray's 45.6 percent clip, these 15 players are boosting 3 PM, 3-point percentage and scoring totals in category and points leagues alike. Whether you're scouring the waiver wire for sleepers or weighing a trade, we break down the stats, trends and injury news you need to set your lineup and win your league. Plus, see which stars, including Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards, are sidelined by injury right now.

Luka Doncic, Lakers

Doncic is all-around elite on the offensive end, but one of the most feared components of his game has always been his ability to knock down deep 3s that can simply crush an opponent's spirit. Amazingly, he has taken that aspect of his repertoire to new heights this season, averaging a career-high 4.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.5 percent from long range. This is helping fuel his average of 36.6 points per game, which is on pace for a career high.

Klay Thompson, Heat

Many people were ready to count Thompson out after a less-than-impressive run in his two seasons with the Mavericks. Nonetheless, the veteran sharpshooter has exhibited a resurgence early this season, averaging four made 3s per game, which currently ranks fifth in the league and is on pace for the second-most of his career. He has a season high of eight 3s in a single game and has knocked down more than five on four occasions.

Desmond Bane, Magic

Aside from one dud performance in the second game of the season, Bane has been very consistent as a go-to scorer. He has reached the 20-point mark in eight of his 16 appearances and has finished with fewer than 15 points just twice, averaging 18.7 points per game on the season. He is shooting 44.1 percent from the field, including 43.3 percent from deep, and ranks fourth in the league with 4.2 3-pointers per game.

Duncan Robinson, Pistons

Robinson got out to a stunning start to the season, averaging a career-high 17.4 points in 30.5 minutes per game through the first 12 games, but he has missed the last five games due to injury. His career high for a complete season is 12.9 points per game, set in 2023-24. Robinson is also averaging a career-best 3.9 made 3s per game, while shooting 43.1 percent from deep.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets

Murray continues to shine somewhat under the radar, as his greatness is often overshadowed by the supreme greatness of Nikola Jokic. Murray is averaging a career-high 25.8 points per game on a brilliant 50 percent shooting, including 3.3 made 3s, while knocking down 45.6 percent from downtown. Last season was the first time he averaged more than 25 points per game and, amazingly, he could outpace that mark in his 10th season.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Hawks

Alexander-Walker is coming off a brilliant season in which he won the Most Improved Player award, yet he is managing to push for new heights in his eighth campaign. He is doing a large chunk of damage from long range, knocking down a career-high 3.6 3s per game, while shooting 35.9 percent from beyond the arc. He is averaging a career-best 21.3 points per game and has topped 30 points twice in 17 games. He also has buried more than five 3s on three occasions, including a season-high nine 3s in a single outing.

Grayson Allen, Hornets

Despite an unimpressive start to the season for the Hornets, Allen has done well to deliver in his new surroundings. He is averaging 14.9 points per game, which is on track for the second-most of his career. He is also shooting 44.8 percent from the field, including a blistering 45.8 percent from deep, with a career-high 3.4 made 3s per game. Unfortunately, he has missed the last three games due to a concussion but is expected to return soon. He should continue to play a key role, even as the Hornets inch closer to full health after an injury-riddled start to the season.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks

After missing all of last season, Irving has been in strong form to start the 2026-27 campaign, averaging 21.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.9 minutes per game. The wily veteran is shooting 44.4 percent from the field, which is well below his best. However, he is averaging a career-high 8.7 3-point attempts per game and knocking them down at a 36.6 percent rate for 3.2 makes per game, which is on pace for the second-most of his career.

Paul George, Celtics

George has shined in his first season with the Celtics, emphatically dropping 38 points in the season opener and averaging 20.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals so far this season. He has been a phenomenal contributor from long range, averaging 3.5 makes per game, which is the second-most of his career.

LaMelo Ball, Timberwolves

Ball is shooting just 40.8 percent from the field on the season and has not averaged better than 41percent shooting since 2023-24. However, more than half of his shot attempts come from beyond the arc, where he is knocking down a respectable 34.9 percent en route to 3.2 made 3s per game. He has done well to adjust to the new surroundings with the Timberwolves and is playing a key part in the squad continuing to thrive despite missing Anthony Edwards (knee) for an extended period.

Tristan da Silva, Magic

Da Silva has been a great contributor for his shorthanded squad, especially by emerging as an elite 3-point threat, averaging 3.3 makes per game, while knocking down 40.5 percent of his shots from deep. The third-year forward is averaging a career-high 14.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is also shooting a career-best 47.3 percent from the field.

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

Despite missing all of last season, Lillard has returned to action looking like his old self, averaging 20.4 points in 29.6 minutes per game. He is shooting a subpar 39.4 percent from the field, but that number is deceiving, as 8.9 of his 14.8 field-goal attempts per game are coming from deep, where he is hitting a fair 33.6 percent. His overall efficiency gets a boost because he continues to deliver well from the foul line, where he is hitting 89.9 percent on 6.4 attempts per game.

Cam Spencer, Grizzlies

Spencer has drawn a lot of attention for his impressive point-guard play to start the season, averaging 5.7 assists and just 1.4 turnovers per game. His efficiency also extends to the 3-point line, where he is averaging two makes on an incredible 54.5 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, he is shooting 97.2 percent from the foul line, including going 11-for-11 from the stripe in his last game. The third-year guard is quickly making a name as one of the most reliable guards in the game.

Danny Wolf, Nets

Wolf has hit his stride recently, averaging 10.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the last nine games, including racking up two double-doubles and a season high of 20 points. The 6-foot-11 sophomore has also shown an impressive ability to score from long range, averaging 2.2 made 3s on 52.2 percent shooting from deep this season. With a versatile skill set that is uncommon for his size, Wolf could emerge as a highly impactful piece for the Nets.

Corey Kispert, Hawks

Kispert is finding a way to be a difference-maker for his squad in just 12.4 minutes per game. He is averaging 9.3 points on a career-best 55.9 percent shooting from the field, including two made 3s on 48.8 percent from long range. He will likely remain in a rotation role due to the Hawks' depth at the wing. However, his ability to make a tangible impact in such limited time is a major boost and is playing a role in the team's early success.

Honorable Mentions

Stephen Curry, Lauri Markkanen and Anthony Edwards also deserve a mention but are out due to injury.