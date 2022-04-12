The regular season only ended on Sunday, but high-stakes basketball will resume Tuesday night with a two-game NBA slate that's set to begin at 7 ET. The Brooklyn Nets will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Barclays Center in the first matchup of the night, while the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Los Angeles Clippers at the Target Center to wrap up the action.

All four teams will hit the hardwood in hopes of securing a win to keep their title hopes alive. Rotations will shrink because of the magnitude of the game, and that can make DFS a lot more predictable. However, bench players can still impact games in big ways in the postseason.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below.

Who to play

Two key players returned from injury in the back half of the regular season to help the Clippers' playoff push, and the one that comes off the bench might be the better Fantasy option on Tuesday. Norman Powell missed all of March with a foot injury, and his scoring prowess didn't go anywhere during his absence. Powell's averaging 21.5 points on 50.8 percent shooting as a Clipper on 25 minutes per night and could be in for a boost in playing time if Luke Kennard (hamstring) is forced to sit. The Clippers will need firepower to keep up with the league's top-scoring offense. Powell could fill it up for cheap.

Who to fade

Isaac Okoro CLE • SG • 35 PPG 8.8 APG 1.8 SPG .84 3P/G .821 View Profile

Okoro's defense could be important against a Nets team with a starting backcourt of Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry, but he's been a complete zero on offense in April so far. The Cavs wing has averaged 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists this month while attempting a measly four shots per game. Okoro is averaging 10.3 points per game against the Nets this season, but Caris LeVert's move to the starting lineup has decimated his shot volume. Rajon Rondo is the better low-risk flier, as Cleveland will need secondary playmaking when Darius Garland or LeVert are on the pine.

