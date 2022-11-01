Week 3 of the 2022-23 season began on Monday, and fantasy managers have had plenty of time to evaluate what players will and won't be impactful at the beginning of this campaign. Some cold players have stayed cold, some hot players have maintained their success, and some stragglers have begun to turn things around. It's clear where your roster's strengths and weaknesses lie at this point, so maybe it's time to make a few changes. We've identified some priority targets to help out those who are ready to take action.

So who should managers try to buy or sell before Week 3 really gets rolling? Here are five options to consider:

Three to buy

Bojan Bogdanovic: Bogdanovic just might put together the best season of his career after being traded to the Detroit Pistons. The former Utah Jazz sharpshooter has easily been his new team's second-best player and is averaging a career-high 22.8 points per game while shooting better than 50 percent from the field and long range. Bogdanovic has proved to be the Pistons' only reliable sniper early on, and his efficiency makes him especially desirable in Roto leagues. He's showcased elite scoring on quality shot volume in what could be the beginning of a 50/40/90 campaign.

Pascal Siakam: Siakam finished Monday as a top-five fantasy asset after posting 31 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists in his third straight double-double. While he's a bit undersized as the Toronto Raptors' starting center, he's on pace to set career highs in points, rebounds, and assists per game from the five spot. Whether he lasts logging nearly 38 minutes a night for a whole season remains to be seen, but he's scoring more fantasy points per game than first-round talents like Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid so far.

Two to sell

Al Horford: Horford hasn't done much to make a case for himself as a dependable starting fantasy center. The Robert Williams fill-in is averaging career-lows in points (8.0) and rebounds (5.0) per game and the Boston Celtics are experimenting with their rotations by mixing in Luke Kornet and Grant Williams more often. Horford is rostered in 77 percent of CBS leagues, but quite a few backups are posting better numbers than him at this point. Fantasy managers should try to move him and get something in return if possible.