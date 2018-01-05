Fantasy Basketball: Breaking down James Harden's complicated recovery from his hamstring injury

Jeff Stotts runs InStreetClothes.com, focusing on sports injuries. He will provide short- and long-term updates on various injuries around the league. As Week 10 of the Fantasy season comes to a close, he takes an in-depth look at key injuries around the league.

James Harden

The Rockets have been one of the most Fantasy friendly teams in the NBA. Unfortunately, they will be forced to navigate the next few weeks without the top-ranked player in Fantasy basketball after Harden suffered a hamstring injury in an overtime win over the Lakers on New Year's Eve. A complete examination following the game revealed a moderate strain of Harden's left hamstring.

Muscles and ligaments are commonly injured when their components are pushed beyond a characteristic known as a yield point. When this occurs, a muscle is strained and a ligament is sprained. Both injuries are medically assigned grades based on the severity of the damage. A Grade 1 injury is often considered minor. In these injuries, the microfibers that make up the muscle or ligament are damaged though the injured individual often reports discomfort with little to no loss of function.

A more significant, Grade 2 injury is considered moderate and is marked by damage to actual ligament or muscle fibers. Grade 2 injuries are often referred to as partial tears. Anything given a Grade 3 or higher ranking is considered severe and is often accompanied by a rupture or complete tear of the involved structure. Grade 3 injuries usually involve a loss of both stability and function and in some cases require surgery to mend.

Harden's hamstring injury has been assigned a Grade 2 classification. The Rockets plan on re-evaluating the All-Star's health status in two weeks, but there is no guarantee he will be back in action at that time. Hamstring injuries are tricky injuries to manage, specifically due to their complex healing process.

The body's natural healing response occurs in multiple stages initiated by the inflammatory phase. During this preliminary step, the injury site begins to swell and the clotting reaction begins. While the inflammatory phase is ongoing, the second phase of healing -- the proliferative phase -- begins. The proliferative phase is the start of the body's actual repair work. At this time, scar tissue comprised of protein fibers, like collagen and elastin, are laid down at the injury site to repair the gaps.

Unfortunately for players like Harden, the proliferative phase requires a significant amount of time and must be finished before the final phase can begin. The last step, the remodeling phase, varies in length based on the location of the injury and the amount of sustained damage. At this point, collagen fibers within the freshly developed scar tissue are continually broken down and reformed. This tedious process gradually increases the strength of the scar tissue allowing it to better resemble healthy muscle tissue. However, the body often does this in a random fashion, an approach that can have a negative impact on the athlete's recovery. To combat this haphazard process, a skilled medical professional can load the injured muscle in a very specific way during rehabilitation.

Determining when the process is complete is difficult, especially because the athlete can feel healthy even while the remodeling phase is ongoing. As a result, the risk of re-injury is high, especially with a dynamic muscle like the hamstring muscle complex. A healthy hamstring is vital for a player with Harden's start-and-stop style of play. If he returns too early and disrupts the recently formed scar tissue, The Beard will be forced to restart the entire healing process.

As a result, Harden owners should anticipate this injury taking longer than two weeks. Houston has a top-notch medical team, but it will likely take a conservative approach with his recovery. The void left by Harden's absence will be difficult for one player to fill. Chris Paul's usage will likely increase with Harden sidelined and players like Gerald Green and Eric Gordon should also see extra playing time. Green has thrived in the two games since Harden went down, averaging 28.0 points and 7.5 made three-pointers.

Fast Breaks