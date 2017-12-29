Fantasy Basketball: Buy or sell centers like Joel Embiid and Enes Kanter keeping it up?

Now that Christmas has come and gone, some of you may be asking yourself one of the age-old questions around this time of the year: Keep, or re-gift? While I can't help you decide if you should hold onto that waffle iron or not, the same concept can be applied to your Fantasy basketball squad.

Let's take a look at some centers who have played well so far this season and decide if you should hold onto them or look to trade them – re-gift if you will, while their value is at its peak.

Joel Embiid, 76ers

Embiid is having a fantastic season for the 76ers as they are finally starting to come out of their prolonged tanking. He's averaging career-highs almost across the board and has the fifth-highest usage rate (33.2%) in the league. Add that to the fact that the Sixers play at the second fastest-pace (103.3 possession per game), and you get one of the best centers in Fantasy basketball.

The problem with Embiid has never been his talent – it's been his ability to stay healthy. He's averaging a career-high 31 minutes, up six minutes per game from last season. He's also already played in 25 games after playing in only 31 all of last season.

All that said, the Sixers are always going to be cautious with Embiid, and he's already showing signs of concern, missing five of the last nine games. If you took a chance on Embiid in your draft, now might be the time to cash in your chips before it's too late.

Verdict: Re-Gift

Dwight Howard, Hornets

Howard entered this season with his offensive game on a steady decline, with his scoring average decreasing in each of the last four seasons. He averaged only 13.5 points per game with the Atlanta Hawks last year, the fewest since his rookie season. One of the main reasons was his lack of involvement offensively, in general, as he averaged only 8.3 shot attempts per game.

The trade to Charlotte has given Howard a scoring jolt. He's putting up 15.5 points on 10.6 shot attempts per game. While his field goal percentage is down significantly, it still sits at a palatable 53.5%.

Howard is averaging a lofty 12.4 rebounds per game, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering he has averaged no fewer than 10 rebounds per game in any season of his career.

While Howard will continue to drag down your free-throw percentage by shooting only 53.8% from the charity stripe, his ability to provide double-doubles to go along with blocks and a decent field goal percentage still gives him value. Howard has a history of injuries, but not on the level of Embiid, and dealing him now would likely leave you scrambling to replace his elite work on the glass.

Verdict: Keep

LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs

Aldridge was one of the most productive frontcourt players in the league while with the Blazers, but it was widely assumed his Fantasy value would decrease with the move to the Spurs. That prophecy came true last season, when Aldridge averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, struggling to find his footing as Kawhi Leonard ascended to true superstardom.

With the Spurs missing Leonard for the start of this season due to a quad injury, they leaned heavily on Aldridge to provide offense. He's been up to the task, upping his scoring to 22.1 points per game and marking the first time he has averaged at least 20 points per game since leaving Portland.

The veteran's resurgence has been one of the more surprising storylines of the first few months of the Fantasy season. The elephant in the room, however, is that he won't be able to keep up his 28.6% usage rate with Leonard now back in the fold. Aldridge's usage rate came in at 25.9% or less in each of his first two seasons with the Spurs, so expect his scoring average to start declining. Aldridge can still provide strong value to your team, but his production has likely reached its apex for the season with Leonard approaching a full workload.

Verdict: Re-Gift

Enes Kanter, Knicks

The Knicks have to be thrilled with the early returns on the Carmelo Anthony trade. Stuck in a tough situation where the entire league knew Anthony had to be traded, the Knicks still managed to get back a valuable starting center in the deal.

Not only is Kanter averaging a double-double (13.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game) for the first time in his career, but he is also shooting a career-high 59.6% from the field. He's been great from the charity stripe as well, hitting at a 88.4% clip

Kanter's production might not be as surprising as it seems given the fact he's finally locked into a starting role and playing plenty of minutes. He's shown flashes of his potential throughout his career, most notably in the 2014-15 season, when he averaged 18.7 points and 11.0 rebounds in 26 games for the Thunder after coming over from Utah. He started each of those 26 games but only made one start in the next two seasons combined.

The Knicks do have depth at center with Kyle O'Quinn and, to a lesser degree, Joakim Noah and Willy Hernangomez. But Kanter has clearly established himself as the leader of the pack, and I expect the Knicks to continue to lean on Kanter to man the middle as they attempt to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Verdict: Keep