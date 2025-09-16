The center position is one of the most predictable in terms of what to expect on any given night. Most players get their regular share of buckets off great playmaking from their guards, while stacking up rebounds at a consistent rate based on their time on the floor. If you can't land one of the players from the top two tiers, you can surely get away with waiting until later rounds to pick up a reliable center, as there is an impressively deep pool to choose from.

In this article, we aim to deliver insight into each player's profile and what to expect. Below is a tiered ranking of the league's top centers entering the 2025-26 season:

Tier 1

Nikola Jokic showed last season that he is absolutely at the top of his game and not ready to back down to anyone. He put up historic numbers across the board while becoming the first center to average a triple-double for a season. Aside from his incredible shooting efficiency, his ability to rack up assists is perhaps what separates him most from the class.

Victor Wembanyama lives up to the hype. He can score at multiple levels, facilitate, and dominate the glass. He also shines defensively, which is where he takes his fantasy value to another level, averaging 3.8 blocks last season. He was shut down midway through last season due to a blood clot in his shoulder, but he is expected to be ready to go for 2025-26 and will be the focal point for his team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still that guy. He averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game last season and is in position to continue to carve the path for his team. He is one of the best at driving hard to the basket and securing high-efficiency buckets. He also shines defensively as a top rebounder and formidable rim protector.

Tier 2

Domantas Sabonis is one of the most offensively skilled centers in the league. He can score from anywhere, run the fast break, pass with the best, and has led the league in rebounds for the last three seasons. He is a lynchpin for his team's attack in the half-court and makes the most of it with his versatility.

Alperen Sengun has risen to become one of the most valuable at his position and helped lead his squad to the second-best record in the West last season. The Rockets are expected to be back in the mix again, especially after the addition of Kevin Durant, which should also help boost his efficiency, as they will surely feed off each other.

Chet Holmgren helped lead the Thunder to a championship in 2024-25 after recovering from a fractured hip suffered in November of the same season. He made his return to the lineup in early February and averaged 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals, and two blocks through 45 games, including playoffs. He is skilled on both ends of the floor and is in an ideal position to reach new heights among a proven core.

Tier 3

Nikola Vucevic is a bit under the radar as one of the most productive centers in the league. He is not flashy but can score from all three levels. He also prospers in his role as a rebounder and bolsters his numbers with assists. The veteran will continue to play a key part in his team's offense and should be a go-to steadying force for a young lineup.

Jaren Jackson is one of the league's most imposing presences in the paint, whether taking it to the basket or defending with steals and blocks. Meanwhile, his ability to stretch the floor adds great diversity to his game. He averaged two made 3s per outing last season and has averaged over 20 points per game for two consecutive seasons. He is in place to remain a critical component of his squad's offense.

Myles Turner has a new home with the Bucks and should benefit greatly from playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will command a large majority of attention from opposing defensive frontcourts. Turner has shown a preference for shooting from deep, which, along with his rim protection, will be major complements to his team's dynamic.

Jalen Duren is 21 years old, heading into his fourth NBA season. He averaged a double-double in each of the last two seasons and has a proven ability to block shots. He has been an integral part of his team's rise over the last few years and has potential to compete with the best if he continues on his upward trajectory.

Deandre Ayton has averaged at least 14 points and 10 rebounds through each of his seven NBA seasons. He is set to open 2025-26 as the starting center for the Lakers, which should be a fantastic opportunity for him to shine, while feasting off the playmaking of Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

Tier 4

Ivica Zubac has been consistent in his role for years, but took the league by storm last season, boosting his scoring average by five points while finishing fourth in rebounds per game. Part of his breakout came from necessity, as his squad was largely shorthanded, but he showed that he can sustain the play. Even with a star-studded lineup around him, his added dimension will remain an advantage.

Jakob Poeltl does a good job of working his way in close for easy buckets. He is also a solid passer and a valuable defender. He can rack up the numbers without having to be a focal point, but he can definitely raise his game on either end when needed.

Joel Embiid would be an undoubted top-tier selection if not for injury trouble. However, he has played a total of just 58 games over the last two seasons and has played more than 65 just twice in his nine seasons. He is expected to be on track for the new campaign, which means the upside is too great to totally ignore.

Rudy Gobert is proven as one of the most effective players at his position. He is as consistent as they come, with his dedicated presence on the glass and an ability to finish in the paint. He also remains one of the league's most renowned shot-blockers and will continue to stand as a notable figure for a competitive squad.

Mark Williams enters his fourth NBA season in a new home, set to debut as a member of the Suns. He is in line to take on a significant role and will have room to monopolize the interior on offense. He has shown that he can rack up numbers across the board, but he has been hindered by injury trouble through his young career, limited to a total of 106 games over three seasons.

Tier 5

Walker Kessler

Nic Claxton

Kel'el Ware

Alex Sarr

John Collins

Donovan Clingan

Kyle Filipowski

Onyeka Okongwu

Zach Edey

Isaiah Hartenstein

Kristaps Porzingis

Yves Missi

Dereck Lively II

Jarrett Allen

Daniel Gafford

Jusuf Nurkic

Wendell Carter Jr.

Aaron Gordon