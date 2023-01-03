Week 12 will be the first full week of 2023 and there's still plenty of basketball to be played. Fantasy managers have time to pick up players after a few key starters suffered injuries on Monday. Have you found yourself looking to fill in the gaps before all the best options are snatched up? We have you covered with some players worth streaming this week and beyond while you figure out when to expect your usual starters back.

Here are a few category boosters rostered in less than 50% of CBS leagues worth adding ahead in Week 12.

Points

Rui Hachimura, F, WAS (44% rostered)

Hachmura has enjoyed plenty of success on offense since returning to the hardwood from an ankle injury. Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis have been in and out of the lineup while the versatile forward has thrived over his previous five games. While he scored a mere seven points in his first game back from injury, he's averaged 21.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest since then while shooting 60 percent from the field. It's clear Washington needs firepower outside of the starting lineup, and Hachimura provides that consistently when healthy.

Three-pointers

Landry Shamet, G, PHO (33% rostered)

Shamet scored 31 points twice in four games before missing a trio of contests with a hip injury. He struggled in his first back, on Monday, but he just needs to get back in game shape and will be needed while Devin Booker recovers from a groin injury. Shamet's averaging 13.3 points per game and making 3.5 three-pointers per game at a 40.4 percent clip without Booker this season. I think he could be streamable in deeper leagues for multiple weeks once he's back up to speed.

Steals

Jalen McDaniels, F, CHA (31% rostered)

The Charlotte Hornets were very unfortunate on Monday when Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre went down with injuries in a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hayward suffered a hamstring injury and it's unclear how much time he'll miss, but Oubre will be out for 4-6 weeks with a hand injury. That opens the door for McDaniels to start for the foreseeable future. The lanky forward's averaging 12.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and a steal per contest through 10 starts. He's inside the top 30 with 39 steals on the year and only four players listed higher have started in more than half of their team's games this season. McDaniels' stats should go up across the board in a more prominent role. He's averaging 1.4 steals per 36 minutes in 2022-23.