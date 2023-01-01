We're ready to wrap up Week 11 just as the 2022 portion of the 2022-23 season ended. New injuries and recovering players are sure to lead to role changes in the new year. Are you looking to refresh your roster ahead of January by picking up some hot players and shedding some dead weight? We've taken a look at a few players you might want to acquire or drop.

So who should managers try to buy or sell ahead of Week 12? Here are five options to consider:

Three to buy

Christian Wood: The Dallas Mavericks have been using Wood as a super sub for most of the year, but a slew of frontcourt injuries have forced them to move him into the starting lineup. The big man did just fine coming off the pine but is averaging 19.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game as a starter. Wood has logged at least 34 minutes in four of his seven starts, and his recent success could lead to more involvement in the offense. Woods is a top-15 power forward so far this season and could creep toward the top 10 if he remains a starter for the foreseeable future.

Duren has been a rebounding machine for the Detroit Pistons. The 19-year-old rookie has averaged 10.0 points and 12.9 rebounds per game through his first 10 starts. Marvin Bagley will eventually return from injury, but it's clear that Detroit is mostly interested in seeing what their big man of the future can offer as one of the worst teams in the NBA. His scoring will be up-and-down, but his consistent work on the boards should be especially enticing for Fantasy managers in need of a category booster. Mark Williams: Williams probably shouldn't be on your radar unless you're looking for a short-term streamer or you're in a Dynasty league. He's readily available in all formats because of his limited impact as a rookie, but Steve Clifford is interested in seeing what he's got. Williams notched 17 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks on a career-high 21 minutes against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday while Nick Richards got a DNP. Stashing Williams might be a great idea if you're comfortable with the rest of your roster.

Two to sell

Bruce Brown: There's no telling when Michael Porter Jr. will go down with another ailment, but he and Jamal Murray appear to be back in full swing as the new year dawns. Brown's averaged just 5.3 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.7 rebounds since MPJ returned from his lengthy absence. Mike Malone will prefer him over youngsters like Christian Braun off the bench, but it's hard to see him being a significant contributor without another major injury. I doubt that moving him as a smaller piece in a big deal will come back to bite you.