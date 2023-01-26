Wednesday's 10-game main slate was one for the ages. Damian Lillard led all scorers on a historic night, but eight other players scored at least 30 points before the final buzzer. While some marquee matchups were marred by load management and injuries, there was still plenty to get excited about. We'll go over who's hot, who's not, and a Thursday DFS target here.

Who's hot

Lillard was surprisingly ineffective against in his first meeting with the Utah Jazz this season, but bounced back with an all-time performance against the Portland Trail Blazers' Western Conference rival on Thursday. The point guard finished the night with the most efficient 60-point game in NBA history to go along with seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. He sank nine 3-pointers in the contest and several of them were well beyond the arc. Logo Lillard lived up to his nickname and scored at least 34 points for the seventh time in his previous 10 games.

Alperen Sengun HOU • C • #28 PPG 15.5 RPG 9 BPG 1 View Profile

It's hard to believe that the Houston Rockets kicked off 2022-23 starting Bruno Fernando over Sengun, but the young Turkish big man has really come into his own as of late. He notched his second career triple-double in a loss to the Washington Wizards with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. His first career-triple double came on January 11 and he's been lighting it up in the new year. Sengun is averaging 18.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game this month.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's star point guard is trying his best to climb the league's list of scoring leaders. SGA fell short against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, but posted 36 points, five rebounds, and seven assists in the contest. He's scored at least 34 points in three consecutive games while shooting 63.6 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from deep. SGA's health and ascension as a scorer has secured him a top-two Fantasy spot among point guards. Only Luka Doncic has been more productive at his position this season.

Who's not

It's been a tough year for Middleton managers. Most expected him to get off to a slow start because of offseason surgery, but he's struggled to stay healthy even after getting plenty of rest at the beginning of the season. The Milwaukee Bucks wing has logged just 15 minutes in both of his January appearances after taking more than a month off. He averaged 9.0 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.0 rebounds in those games. Sticking with him for the long haul doesn't seem like it'll be rewarding at this point.

DFS play

Caris LeVert CLE • SG • #3 PPG 17 APG 4.3 SPG .88 3P/G 1.414 View Profile

Donovan Mitchell suffered a groin injury earlier this week against the New York Knicks and you could argue that no Cleveland Cavalier has benefited more from his absences than LeVert this season. LeVert has scored at least 22 points in five of the eight games Mitchell has missed since Cleveland. The journeyman combo guard has also acted as a secondary playaker alongside Darius Garland, averaging 4.9 assists per contest without Mitchell. Levert's field goal percentage is at a career-low 41.9 percent, but he's shot 47.2 percent from the field and 48.9 percent from deep on 5.9 attempts per game without Mitchell in 2022-23.

