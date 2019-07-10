Fantasy Basketball: D'Angelo Russell, Goran Dragic among biggest free agency losers

With enough moves to make anyone dizzy, NBA free agency is nearing its close. With that in mind, let's take a look back at some of the moves and figure out the winners for 2019-20 Fantasy value:

Russell going to the Warriors came out of left field, and it's tough to gauge how the partnership will unfold. Russell's usage should decrease playing alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green. But since Green isn't much of an offensive threat, Russell will still be Golden State's No. 2 option until Klay Thompson returns. In the end, it's possible the move doesn't drastically affect his production, but dropping from the No. 1 option on the Nets to the No. 2 option on the Warriors (at first) warrants some pessimism, from a Fantasy perspective. At the very least, there's likely to be an adjustment period.

Jimmy Butler didn't make his way to Miami to watch Goran Dragic and Justise Winslow handle the ball. Butler will presumably play a pseudo-point-guard role with the Heat, likely resulting in smaller roles for Dragic and Winslow. Not to mention, Winslow game overlaps with Butler's.

Payton has started all of his appearances over the past two years, but that is likely coming to an end. Joining his fourth team in three years, Payton has struggled to live up to his billing as the 10th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. Though he made strides as a passer last season with the Pelicans, Payton will presumably be regulated to a reserve role behind Dennis Smith. There's a possibility the two split minutes, but that would still result in a reduced role for Payton.

With John Wall expected to miss all of the 2019-20 season, it seemed like a possibility the Wizards would ink Satoransky to a deal, making him the starting point guard until Wall returned. His price was apparently too steep, however, and the Bulls swooped in to snag the 27-year-old. At 6-foot-7 with a dynamic skill-set, Satoransky has the ability to play point guard through small forward. However, it's unclear what sort of role he'll play on the Bulls, who figure to give plenty of run to Zach LaVine, Otto Porter, Coby White and Kris Dunn.

The Pacers relied on Bogdanovic for offense last season once Victor Oladipo suffered a season-ending quad injury on Jan. 23. After that, Bogdanovic saw his usage rate jump from 20.0 percent to 26.1 percent — a higher mark than CJ McCollum. In joining a Jazz team with fringe-championship hopes, Boganovic figures to see his touches decrease, but he still figures to be a great source of threes and a threat to score 20 points on any night.

Redick's scoring production has risen each of the past three seasons, topping out last year at a career-high 18.1 points per game. He was a go-to option for the 76ers, playing 31.3 minutes and launching 8.0 threes per contest. In joining the Pelicans, playing time might be harder to come by, as he'll have to compete for backcourt minutes with Jrue Holiday, E'Twaun Moore and Lonzo Ball, among others. Coach Alvin Gentry might be able to get creative with his rotation to keep Redick on the floor as much as possible, but his stock deserves to be downgraded with the team change.

Young has been a full-time starter since 2012-13, but that might come to a close in his age 31 season. A true power forward, Young hasn't spent more than 10 percent of his time at any other position since 2009-10. So, at first glance, it appears he'll be the backup to Lauri Markkanen, a very promising young power forward. It's possible Young gets some action as a small-ball center, or possibly even a small forward in bigger lineups. What seems inevitable is an overall role reduction.

Fantasy basketball owners might be the biggest fans of Allen, so this feels especially pronounced. With Brooklyn signing DeAndre Jordan (along with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant), Allen's role on the Nets is capped. Jordan figures to see close to 30 minutes per game, which threatens to limit Allen to around 15-20 minutes. Though Allen instantly becomes one of the best backup centers in the NBA, there's not much reason to justify drafting him in standard leagues anymore.

A leg injury is expected to keep Jusuf Nurkic out for a large chunk of next season. It seemed like the Blazers might let Collins run the show at center until Nurkic got back, but Portland went another direction by acquiring Hassan Whiteside. Though Whiteside's role fell off in Miami — 23.3 minutes per game last season — it's possible a change of scenery will result in a revitalization. Collins very well may have a better year than last, but it won't be up to the potential it had prior to Whiteside joining Portland.

Bamba saw his rookie year come to an early end as a result of injury. In the 47 games he did play, he was about as advertised: raw, but with three-point touch and shot-blocking skills. However, with Nikola Vucevic re-signing with the Magic, Bamba appears to be stuck in a backup role for the foreseeable future.

Though Giles struggled mightily with foul trouble last season, he showed some of the potential that made him a massively coveted high school prospect. But Sacramento loaded up its frontcourt this offseason, which now contains Marvin Bagley, Dewayne Dedmon, Nemanja Bjelica, Trevor Ariza, Richaun Holmes and Harrison Barnes. It's not clear where Giles fits into the equation.





It seemed like Looney would be in line to start for the Warriors and possibly see upwards of 30 minutes per night. Then the Warriors signed Willie Cauley-Stein. How the minutes will shake out at center is unclear, but it's safe expect the pair to split time at the position.