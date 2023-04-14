The final play-in slate is set for Friday, and the matchups for the 2023 NBA Playoffs are nearing completion. Four teams are still looking to punch their tickets to seven-game series over the weekend. Looking to get an edge in Fantasy contests before the real postseason starts? We've got you covered with a key target from each team competing in the upcoming two-game slate here.

Lowry was questionable for his first play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks before ultimately tallying 33 points in 33 minutes in a loss. He grabbed four rebounds and dished out five assists off the bench in the contest. It's clear that the Heat will need him on the court in a must-win game, so expect him to be much more involved than Gabe Vincent. He's averaged 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists over his previous three postseason appearances.

DraftKings and FanDuel have chopped down DeRozan's price significantly since his underwhelming showing earlier this week. This is the time to buy low on him because he's throttled the Heat this season. While DeRozan is sure to draw a tough Jimmy Butler matchup, he's averaging 30.5 points, 9.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds against the pesky wing defender. He logged 39 minutes his last time out despite being cold early on and will get plenty of exposure in another big-time game.

Josh Giddey OKC • PG • #3 PPG 16.6 APG 6.2 SPG .75 3P/G 1 View Profile

Giddey was arguably the most impressive Thunder guard in their play-in win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He flirted with a 31-point triple double by notching nine rebounds and 10 assists in 42 minutes. He logged one more minute than Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and took just as many shots. Giddey's recorded three double-doubles in five meetings with the Minnesota Timberwolves this season and his rebounding will be crucial against a much bigger frontcourt.

Minnesota Timberwolves

KAT put up 24 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks against one of the league's most dominant bigs in Anthony Davis earlier this week and might play in his second straight game at center on Friday. Rudy Gobert is questionable with a back injury, so Towns could need to shoulder a heavy workload against the Timberwolves' undersized frontcourt. His numbers against OKC aren't great this season, but he'll need to step it up with everything on the line. Especially if Gobert doesn't suit up.

