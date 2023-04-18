This week's second NBA slate will feature three games. No series is even yet in this year's NBA Playoffs, but three teams will have a chance to knot things on Tuesday. Looking for a way to compete against other basketball fans now that season-long Fantasy has come to a close? The NBA's daily pick 'em contests are one solution. We've provided advice on three plays for Tuesday worth considering. You can view the rest of the options here and use the information for DFS purposes as well.

First to 15 points in ATL @ BOS: BOS

The Boston Celtics thrashed the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of their first-round series last week. The home team won the first two quarters by at least 10 points. The favorites also reached 15 points first in both frames before letting up in the third quarter. The Hawks are sure to make adjustments in Game 2, Boston's early-game dominance will be difficult to overcome quickly. While the Hawks have scored more road first-quarter points than any team in the NBA this season, the Celtics have only scored fewer home first-quarter points than four teams in 2022-23.

Donovan Mitchell over three 3-pointers vs. Knicks: Yes

Mitchell made the fourth-most three-pointers in the NBA during the regular season and has been especially good from range against the Knicks. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard has knocked down at least six 3-pointers in four of his five meetings with the Knicks through the regular season and last week's Game 1 matchup. Outside shooting will be important in a series featuring a premier rim-protector like Mitchell Robinson, so I expect Mitchell to fire plenty of triples in an attempt to even the series at 1-1. Only Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard have attempted more playoff 3-pointers than Mitchell since 2019.

Also, only Curry and Lillard have attempted more playoff 3-pointers per game than Mitchell (9.9) since 2019.

More first-half assists between Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook: Chris Paul

Westbrook totaled one more first-half assist than Paul in Game 1, but I expect the script to flip in Round 2. Cam Payne is set to miss a second straight game after Paul logged 39 minutes in a loss last week. The Suns will need all the facilitation they can get before facing the Clippers on the road later this week. Paul notched 10 assists in Game 1 and is averaging 9.6 assists per contest against Westbrook for his career. The superior offensive talent around Paul should help him edge out the competition.

