This may have been the shortest offseason in NBA history, but it was far from uneventful. From a busy trade season to the usual free agency frenzy, a number of big names around the league found themselves packing their bags for a new destination.

With Fantasy draft season in full swing, let's break down the moves that will most impact the Fantasy basketball landscape in 2020-21:

High-impact additions

Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks

Holiday will be playing for the most talented team he's been on as a pro, as he's appeared in just 30 career playoff games. Over the past three seasons with the Pelicans, he's averaged 19.7 points, 6.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 combined steals-plus-blocks in 35.6 minutes. Mike Budenholzer has been known to limit his starter's minutes, and given the surrounding talent, we shouldn't be surprised if Holiday sees a dip in workload and production. Even so, he should remain one of the NBA's most dependable Fantasy guards and could compete for an All-Star appearance in the Eastern Conference.

Gordon Hayward to the Charlotte Hornets

There's a good chance the Hayward signing was an overpay, but such is life for a franchise that's made the playoffs only once in the post-Bobcats era. After three forgettable years in Boston, Hayward steps in as the clear No. 1 option for the Hornets, who relied heavily on the backcourt pairing of Terry Rozier and Devonte' Graham last season. Thanks in large part to a series of injuries, Hayward may never be the same player he was at his peak in Utah, but he'll be positioned for his best Fantasy season since 2016-17.

Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks retooled the roster around Trae Young and John Collins, and while the talent level is unquestionably higher, did they make too many quality additions? That's the question Fantasy managers are asking heading into the season. Young and Collins are still the foundational pieces, but with Gallinari, Bogdanovic, Clint Capela, Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn all in the mix -- not to mention holdovers Kevin Huerter, DeAndre Hunter and Cam Reddish -- Atlanta suddenly has a ton of mouths to feed.

Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns

After a quick stop in Oklahoma City, Paul will team up with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton to form one of the more intriguing trios in the league. Just how high the Suns' ceiling is remains to be seen, but Paul is a significant upgrade over Ricky Rubio, provided he can stay healthy. The move from OKC to Phoenix shouldn't have a major impact on Paul's Fantasy value. He'll play alongside a high-usage guard in Booker, but Paul paired well with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander last season and was still plenty productive with James Harden as his backcourt mate in Houston.

Kelly Oubre to the Golden State Warriors

Trading for the self-proclaimed Tsunami Papi may not have been the Warriors' Plan A this offseason, but considering the circumstances he's a solid addition. Oubre won't be able to replace what Klay Thompson brings to the Warriors, but he's a long, athletic wing who nearly averaged 20 points per game in Phoenix last season. With Stephen Curry returning as the clear No. 1 guy, Oubre will likely split touches relatively evenly with Andrew Wiggins.

Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards

Did swapping Westbrook for John Wall really accomplish anything for either franchise? The answer is very much unclear, but Westbrook now finds himself on his third team in as many seasons. Westbrook made it work playing alongside James Harden in Houston, but the Rockets' offense was very much a my turn-your turn experience. With Westbrook, some of that simply comes with the territory. He'll team with another high-usage star in Bradley Beal, but Beal is less of a pure one-on-one scorer and should make for a much more effective off-ball threat. Fantasy-wise, Beal's numbers will likely take a slight step back, while Westbrook's project to remain mostly the same. He could increase his assists output, however.

John Wall to the Houston Rockets

For Fantasy purposes, Wall is one of this season's biggest risks. That's the default label you're assigned when you haven't played an NBA game in nearly two calendar years. Coming off of a torn Achilles, Wall has plenty to prove, but he'll have to do so in a new environment after switching places with Westbrook. For now, Wall will share the backcourt with James Harden, but it's entirely possible that Harden's trade demands could further intensify by the time the regular season begins. It's probably in Houston's best interest to keep Harden, but trading the superstar may be the best outcome for Wall's Fantasy value.

Other significant moves

Al Horford to the Oklahoma City

Last season was one to forget for Horford, who never quite fit in after signing with the Sixers in free agency. While he landed on what may be the worst team in the league, it'll be a chance for the veteran to rehab his Fantasy value. At age 34, Horford's best days are behind him, but he'll open the season as the Thunder's second-best Fantasy option, behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Horford's workload on a rebuilding team will be a concern, but if the minutes are there, he could be positioned for a bounceback season.

Josh Richardson to the Dallas Mavericks

Like Horford, Richardson had a hard time fitting in with the 76ers, and his numbers dipped almost across the board. In Dallas, Richardson should take over a starting spot on the wing and function as a secondary ball-handler behind Luka Doncic. For Fantasy managers, the hope is Richardson's steals and 3-point shooting numbers can return to their pre-Philly form. Two seasons ago, Richardson hit a career-high 2.2 3s per game (1.5 last season), and in 2017-18, he registered 1.5 steals per game (0.9 last season).

Serge Ibaka to the Los Angeles Clippers

At his peak with the Thunder, Ibaka's elite shot-blocking made him a top-25 Fantasy value. Those days are long gone, but Ibaka has remained plenty relevant in fantasy circles as his prime years dwindle. Despite coming off the bench for most of last season, Ibaka finished 81st in per-game value behind 15.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 blocks. It was the first time in his career that he dipped below 1.3 blocks per game, so it's well within reason that, at age 31, he could bounce back in that category.

Jae Crowder to the Phoenix Suns

Crowder was an integral part of the Heat's run last season, and during his 41 games with Miami (regular season and playoffs), he averaged 11.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 3s, 1.8 assists and 1.5 combined steals-plus-blocks. Joining the Suns in the offseason, Crowder should take on a similar role while starting at power forward. The question is how much will Dario Saric and Cam Johnson eat into the veteran's workload?

Derrick Favors to the Utah Jazz

Favors and the Jazz took a break last year and have now decided they're the perfect match for each other. Favors' sojourn in New Orleans was fine -- he put up career high rebounding, passing and field-goal percentage numbers. But he ultimately decided to re-join the Jazz and mostly play backup center to Rudy Gobert. In the past, the two occasionally shared the floor, which was rough to watch from a spacing perspective. Favors will probably see minutes in the low-to-mid 20s and have some Fantasy relevance in deeper leagues.

Hassan Whiteside to the Sacramento Kings

Ready or not, Kings fans: he's back. Whiteside inked a one-year, $2.3 million deal with Sacramento this offseason coming off a campaign in which he averaged 15.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks -- maybe the least amount of money paid for someone who put up those numbers in the modern NBA. Regardless, he should start for a team that's maybe, I think, trying to be competitive? I doubt he'll see 30 minutes per game again, but Whiteside only needs to see 20 minutes to be Fantasy-relevant. He's worth a flier in the later rounds as a high-risk, high-reward option.

Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell to the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers added real talent this offseason, getting the reigning Sixth Man of the Year in Harrell and the runner-up in Schroder. Schroder saw 30.8 minutes per game last year and averaged 18.9 points and 4.0 assists. He might struggle to reach that kind of scoring while flanked by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but his assists and 3s could increase. Harrell will be eating up regular-season center minutes for Davis, who seems to have a clause in his contract that he'll only play center in the playoffs. I don't think Harrell will have trouble reaching the 27.8 minutes per game he saw last year, but again, I could see his 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds taking a dip.

Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee to the Detroit Pistons

Anytime you can give Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee $85 million to headline your rebuild, you have to pull the trigger. Grant should start the season at small forward with Blake Griffin getting the nod at power forward, and Plumlee is expected to be the starting center since the other options are *checks depth chart* Jahlil Okafor and rookie Isaiah Stewart. Grant will see more usage than he did with the Nuggets, but his upside is capped so long as Griffin, and to a lesser extent, Derrick Rose, remain on the roster. Plumlee could have the biggest role of his career and is a potential Fantasy sleeper if he can see 30 minutes per game.

Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams to the New Orleans Pelicans

Both players were dealt to the Pelicans in the massive four-team deal headlined by Jrue Holiday going to the Bucks. They make for a bit of an awkward pairing with their respective backcourt and frontcourt partners, but new coach Stan Van Gundy won't have a ton of other options. Bledsoe and Adams both started and saw minutes in the high 20s last season, and they shouldn't have much trouble finding the same role this season. As a result, their Fantasy values may not shift significantly.

Aron Baynes to the Toronto Raptors

While Deandre Ayton was serving his 25-game suspension last season, Baynes proved himself to be a valuable option at center. In 28 starts, he averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 3s in 26.2 minutes. Baynes is expected to be the starter in Toronto this season, so we shouldn't be surprised if he can put up that kind of production across the whole season.

Ricky Rubio to the Minnesota Timberwolves

In a win-now move, the Timberwolves moved draft picks for Rubio, who will presumably start next to D'Angelo Russell in the backcourt, with No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards expected to start at small forward. Rubio got his numbers in Phoenix last season playing next to another high-usage guard in Devin Booker and a good center in Deandre Ayton, so we shouldn't be too concerned that the point guard will have a major regression.

Robert Covington to the Portland Trail Blazers

Between the Timberwolves and Rockets, Covington had a strong 2019-20 campaign during which he averaged 12.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 3s, 1.6 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 assists in 30.5 minutes. As a clear starter in Portland, Covington projects to post similar numbers, though he'll likely spend more time on the wing after functioning as a makeshift big man for the small-ball Rockets.

The rest

Trevor Ariza and George Hill to the Oklahoma City Thunder

Danny Green and Seth Curry to the Philadelphia 76ers

DJ Augustin, Bryn Forbes, Torrey Craig and Bobby Portis to the Milwaukee Bucks

Jeff Teague and Tristan Thompson to the Boston Celtics

Luke Kennard to the Los Angeles Clippers

Wes Matthews and Marc Gasol to the Los Angeles Lakers

Nerlens Noel to the New York Knicks

Dwight Howard to the Philadelphia 76ers

Delon Wright to the Detroit Pistons

Kent Bazemore to the Golden State Warriors

Enes Kanter to the Portland Trail Blazers

Kris Dunn and Rajon Rondo to the Atlanta Hawks

Maurice Harkless and Avery Bradley to the Miami Heat

Austin Rivers and Alec Burks to the New York Knicks

JaVale McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Brad Wanamaker to the Golden State Warriors

